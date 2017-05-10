gefunden bei menschenhandwerkerin. am 10.05.2017 um 20:17 Uhr

The Secret World Of Women Surgeons You Had No Idea Existed: md-admissions:For all my lady surgeons and future lady surgeons, can I just: you all rock so hard and the fact that this is the 21st century and you do not get the respect you deserve is not right. Internists and surgeons talk shit about each other sometimes, but it’s just talk and I will fight for my lady-surgeons Not only thanks to Niamey Wilson, but also to all other female surgeons (with or without kids). Thank you for your work a

weiterlesen »