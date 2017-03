gefunden bei allergodome.de am 07.03.2017 um 18:38 Uhr

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LSE/NYSE:GSK) today announced data demonstrating that severe asthma patients, whose disease is driven by eosinophilic inflammation, treated with first-in-class biologic Nucala® (mepolizumab) added-on to standard of care, achieved clinically and statistically significant improvements in their health-related quality of

weiterlesen »