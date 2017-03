gefunden bei allergodome.de am 10.03.2017 um 18:55 Uhr

Streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria, or pneumococcus, can cause many types of illnesses. Some of these illnesses can be life-threatening. Pneumococcal disease can include the following illnesses: Pneumonia Brain and spinal cord infection (meningitis) Bloodstream infections (sepsis) Ear infections Take our survey

weiterlesen »